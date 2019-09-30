Belgium's EU nominee still embroiled in legal feud

Belgium's EU commissioner nominee, Didier Reynders, faces a fresh legal complaint - this time involving death threats - three days after a low-level prosecutor cleared his name.

Nicolas Ullens, a former officer in Belgium's state security service, the VSSE, filed the new complaint at the Belgian federal prosecutor's office on Monday (30 September).

It alleges Reynders was guilty of taking bribes and of money-laundering.

It says there was no proper follow-up to a series of...