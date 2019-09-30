Ad
Belgium's foreign and defence minister, Didier Reynders, is to be the EU commissioner in charge of justice (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Belgium's EU nominee still embroiled in legal feud

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgium's EU commissioner nominee, Didier Reynders, faces a fresh legal complaint - this time involving death threats - three days after a low-level prosecutor cleared his name.

Nicolas Ullens, a former officer in Belgium's state security service, the VSSE, filed the new complaint at the Belgian federal prosecutor's office on Monday (30 September).

It alleges Reynders was guilty of taking bribes and of money-laundering.

It says there was no proper follow-up to a series of...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Two nominees cleared of fraud on eve of EU hearings
In detail: Belgium's EU nominee faces crime probe
