Facebook has met with the Juncker Commission at least 67 times, and now spends around €2.5m a year on lobbying in Brussels (Photo: portal gda)

Facebook's increasing PR job in Brussels

by Antoine Vergely, Paris,

Starting in 2012, when it first entered the EU's transparency register, Facebook has been steadily intensifying its lobbying efforts within European institutions.

Facebook is a regular subject of controversies connected to the use of data shared by its users - in 2013, for example, after the revelations of Edward Snowden, or more recently with the Cambridge Analytica affair.

As a consequence, the company has been trying its best...

This article was first published by VoxEurop and the European Data Journalism Network. EDJNet is a platform for data-driven news on European affairs in up to 12 languages brought to you by a consortium of media and data journalists from all over Europe, which includes EUobserver.

