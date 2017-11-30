Ad
euobserver
The EU has put €50m behind a 5,000 strong force in Africa's Sahel region. One of its five partners, Mauritania, only outlawed slavery in the 1980s (Photo: French ministry of defense)

EU must push African Union on rights abuses

EU & the World
Migration
Opinion
by Dina Yazdani, PORTLAND, OREGON,

In a speech to students at the University of London earlier this month, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres offered an implicit rebuke of most global counterterrorism strategies, when he argued that "societies based on respect for human rights and with economic opportunities for all represent the most tangible and meaningful alternative to the recruitment strategies of terrorist groups."

At events like

EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

EU must put Sudan under microscope at Africa summit
EU proposes to resettle 50,000 African refugees
EU to take part in Libya anti-slavery mission
The EU has put €50m behind a 5,000 strong force in Africa's Sahel region. One of its five partners, Mauritania, only outlawed slavery in the 1980s (Photo: French ministry of defense)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections