Most of the world's refugees are hosted by poor developing countries. (Photo: Isaac Kasamani)

MEPs propose taking in over 200,000 refugees

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs are demanding that the EU take in a fair share of the world's global refugees as part of a larger bid to prevent people from relying on smugglers.

Euro-deputies in the civil liberties committee on Thursday (12 October) suggested an intake of 20 percent of global annual needs, or an equivalent of around 250,000 refugees for 2017, up from the European Commission's proposed 50,000.

Far-left Swedish MEP Malin Bjoerk, who steer...

