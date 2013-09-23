Ad
Israeli soldiers stopped EU delivery of humanitarian aid to a Palestinian village (Photo: Israel Defense Forces)

EU-Israel row over confrontation with diplomat

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Israel has denounced EU reaction over a confrontation between European Union diplomats delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians and Israeli soldiers sent to stop them.

A statement released by the Israeli foreign ministry on Sunday (22 September) says the EU diplomats and their governments “owe an explanation of this blatant violation of diplomatic codes of conduct” after a French diplomat struck an Israeli soldier in the face.

"Israel has already made it clear that it will not ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

