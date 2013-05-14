Ad
euobserver
Frieden: ' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Luxembourg says No to new EU tax law

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Luxembourg, one of the EU's smallest but richest countries, has said No to a new law against tax evasion.

Its finance minister, Luc Frieden, told press in Brussels on Monday (13 May): "We won't agree tomorrow to the savings tax directive with an extended use because there's still some need for clarification."

He added: "At the moment we lack precision about a number of questions that need answers … We don't know how this will be written into European law and we're not sure that al...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

