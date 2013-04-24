EU diplomats to spend more on salaries, less on security

The EU diplomatic service is to pay €15 million extra in wages next year, but to make deep cuts on security.
Its draft 2014 budget - circulated internally on 3 April and seen by EUobserver - says it is "fully aware of the severe economic and financial constraints" in Europe and speaks of "value for money for the European taxpayer."
It calls for overall spending of €530 million - €21 million, or 4.1 percent more than this year.
On one hand, it aims to make €5.7 million of cu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.