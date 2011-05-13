Ad
The Dalai Lama of Tibet advocates non-violent resistance against Chinese occupation (Photo: Jan Michael Ihl)

Dalai Lama envoy urges Van Rompuy to speak out on Tibet

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An envoy of the Dalai Lama has urged EU Council head Herman Van Rompuy to speak out on repression in Tibet during his visit to China.

When Mohammed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old fruit and vegetable seller, set himself on fire in Tunisia in December in protest against police abuses, his death triggered events which culminated in the Jasmine Revolution and the broader Arab spring.

When Phuntsog, a 20-year-old Buddhist monk, set himself on fire in China in March, police beat him while his...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

