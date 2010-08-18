Pakistani women tell flood stories to EU official

Sajida (not her real name) pointed to her bruised and swollen left eye and temple: "He is not here all the time, and when he returns, he is always angry; fighting with me and beating me over minor issues ... This was because of a bucket," she told Malini Morzaria, a British European Commission official, during a fact-finding trip last week to the Buner and Charsadda districts in northern Pakistan.

Sajida explained that her husband beats her when he returns to the refugee camp from daily...