Pakistani women tell flood stories to EU official

Sajida (not her real name) pointed to her bruised and swollen left eye and temple: "He is not here all the time, and when he returns, he is always angry; fighting with me and beating me over minor issues ... This was because of a bucket," she told Malini Morzaria, a British European Commission official, during a fact-finding trip last week to the Buner and Charsadda districts in northern Pakistan.
Sajida explained that her husband beats her when he returns to the refugee camp from daily...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
