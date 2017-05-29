Macron and Putin hold uneasy first talks

The French and Russian leaders agreed to "strengthen" ties at their first meeting, but exchanged jabs about Russian efforts to influence French elections.

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin tried to "find what can make [them] closer," Putin told reporters.

"I am convinced that France and Russia's main interests go beyond the points of friction. Economic relations are growing," said the Russian president.

Macron said that "no [international] issue can be addressed without a d...