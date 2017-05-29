Ad
euobserver
"No issue can be addressed without a dialogue with Russia," Macron (r) said after his meeting with Putin (l). (Photo: elysee.fr)

Macron and Putin hold uneasy first talks

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The French and Russian leaders agreed to "strengthen" ties at their first meeting, but exchanged jabs about Russian efforts to influence French elections.

Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin tried to "find what can make [them] closer," Putin told reporters.

"I am convinced that France and Russia's main interests go beyond the points of friction. Economic relations are growing," said the Russian president.

Macron said that "no [international] issue can be addressed without a d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Macron to tell Putin EU sanctions to stay
How online activists tried to harm Macron
'Mr Putin steps into French elections'
Russian spies or US neo-Nazis: Who hacked Macron?
"No issue can be addressed without a dialogue with Russia," Macron (r) said after his meeting with Putin (l). (Photo: elysee.fr)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections