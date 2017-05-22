Malta surprised by sudden interest in its tax regime

Maltese politicians defended the country's tax regime over the weekend, after an international group of media outlets began publishing stories about the so-called Malta Files.
The EU’s smallest nation came under new public scrutiny on Friday (19 May) when a journalists’ network called the European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) published the Malta Files.
The EIC said the articles “show how the Mediterranean state works as ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here