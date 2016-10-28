Ad
The Law and Justice government says there is no need to worry about the state of democracy in Poland. (Photo: ECR group)

Poland rejects EU 'interferences' on rule of law

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Poland has told the European Commission that its rule-of-law probe was flawed by a lack of objectivity and insufficient knowledge of the Polish legal system.

In a ten page long document, leaked by TVN24, the Polish government said that Brussels overestimates the role of the constitutional court when it comes to ensuring rule of law in Poland.

It said that other institutions, such as the state tribunal, o...

Rule of Law

