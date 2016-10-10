Ad
Nepszabadsag's journalists and staff vow to continue their work (Photo: Facebook - Nepszabi Szerkesztoseg)

Journalists furious as Hungary's largest newspaper closes

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's largest daily newspaper was unexpectedly shut down on Saturday (8 October), fuelling concerns over a government crackdown on critical media.

Nepszabadsag was not printed on Monday and the website was replaced on Saturday by a statement from the owner, Mediaworks, saying it needed to "reshape the business model".

The paper has lost 74 percent of its sold circulation in the past 10 years, and according to the statement it "has generated a co...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Nepszabadsag's journalists and staff vow to continue their work (Photo: Facebook - Nepszabi Szerkesztoseg)

