Waiting and insecurity creates tension among migrants stranded in refugee camps

Balkan leaders pledge to keep out migrants

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Leaders along the Western Balkan migratory route, which saw 1 million people pass through last year on their way to Germany and northern Europe, pledged not to let the influx repeat this year ahead of a migration summit in Vienna on Saturday (24 September).

Austria’s chancellor and foreign minister on Tuesday urged joint EU action on tightening Europe's external borders and sending aid to countries where most migrants leave from.

The chancellor, Christian Kern, a social democrat, ...

