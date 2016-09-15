Ad
euobserver
Bratislava Castle: The "process" will culminate in Rome next year (Photo: Petra Gregorova)

In Bratislava, EU leaders try to bridge divisions

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Cool heads will be needed in Bratislava on Friday (16 September) to find common ground among 27 European leaders in a union that EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker described as fragmented at a never before seen level.

A divided EU at 27 will gather for a day in the Slovak capital to establish a “diagnosis” of the bloc after the Brexit vote, and agree on a road map of common interest to be followed up at later summits in the next months.

The so-called Bratislava process to be launc...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

