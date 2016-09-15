EU targets Google in copyright reform

Google was in the firing line when the European Commission on Wednesday (14 September) laid out plans for how to fix the EU’s outmoded copyright rules.

As part of the package, the EU executive suggested levelling the playing field between media on the one hand, and search engines and news aggregators on the other, by giving the first group special publishers’ rights.

This means that platforms could have to pay for hosting stories, or even snippets - headlines, accompanying pictu...