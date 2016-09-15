Ad
euobserver
The US tech giant resents being blamed for the demise of the newspaper business (Photo: Michael McGimpsey)

EU targets Google in copyright reform

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Google was in the firing line when the European Commission on Wednesday (14 September) laid out plans for how to fix the EU’s outmoded copyright rules.

As part of the package, the EU executive suggested levelling the playing field between media on the one hand, and search engines and news aggregators on the other, by giving the first group special publishers’ rights.

This means that platforms could have to pay for hosting stories, or even snippets - headlines, accompanying pictu...

euobserver

