Austria drafts anti-asylum law

Austria has finalised a draft law to prevent asylum applications once an upper limit has been reached.
The government earlier this year introduced an annual 37,500 cap. The so-called emergency decree finalised on Tuesday (6 September) would prevent most people from applying for asylum once that threshold is met.
The controversial law is set for a parliament vote in about a month following a review. It is likely to pass.
The move aims to further curb asylum claims over broade...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
