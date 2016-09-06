Ad
Georgia is first on the list of countries hoping to get visa-free Schengen travels for their nationals. (Photo: Gill M L)

MEPs back visa-free travel for Georgians

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's civil liberties committee (Libe) have broadly backed the idea to lift visas for Georgian citizens travelling to the EU.

The committee voted in favour of the deal with Georgia on Monday (6 September) by 44 votes to five, and EU officials will now continue negotiations to finalise the agreement.

EU governments had delayed visa liberalisation for Georgia this summer after Germany said Georgian gangs were responsible for a crime wave in the count...

