Tusk (r) plans to visit all EU capitals in the coming weeks (Photo: Consillium)

Tusk and Merkel discuss post-Brexit EU

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU Council president Donald Tusk is meeting chancellor Angela Merkel at a castle retreat in Germany on Thursday (18 August) as part of preparations for the Brexit summit in Bratislava.

The evening dinner, at the Meseberg castle 65km north of Berlin, will take place without a media briefing and comes amid plans by the EU chairman to visit every EU capital over the next four weeks.

He has already scheduled meetings in Luxembourg, France, Ireland, Malta, Spain, Sweden and the UK as ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

