Turkey must not stifle democracy, say EU and US

The EU and US have urged Turkish authorities to show restraint and respect the rule of law in the aftermath of the failed coup on Friday (15 July).

"We continue to condemn the attempts at a coup, and call for full observance of Turkey's constitutional order and rule of law," EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday at a joint press conference with US secretary of state John Kerry in Brussels.

"We need Turkey to respect democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms."...