Ad
euobserver
Hungary's fence with Serbia has managed to keep migrants out (Photo: Freedom House)

UN concerned by Hungary's migrant push-backs

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR, said Friday (15 July) it was "deeply concerned" by the further restrictions to Hungary's asylum rules, leading to push-backs of people seeking help, and over reports of violence and abuse.

The UN agency said 1,400 migrants and refugees are now stranded on the Hungarian-Serbian border.

They are waiting to enter one of the two transit zones into Hungary along the 175-kilometre long Serbian border, with Hungarian authorities letting through just 3...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary to hold referendum on EU migration plan
Hungary refuses to take back migrants from Austria
Stakes grow in Hungary's migration referendum
Hungary's fence with Serbia has managed to keep migrants out (Photo: Freedom House)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections