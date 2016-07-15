UN concerned by Hungary's migrant push-backs

The UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR, said Friday (15 July) it was "deeply concerned" by the further restrictions to Hungary's asylum rules, leading to push-backs of people seeking help, and over reports of violence and abuse.

The UN agency said 1,400 migrants and refugees are now stranded on the Hungarian-Serbian border.

They are waiting to enter one of the two transit zones into Hungary along the 175-kilometre long Serbian border, with Hungarian authorities letting through just 3...