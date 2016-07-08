Ad
The summit is taking place in a football stadium in Warsaw city centre (Photo: nato.int)

Nato makes show of solidarity in Poland

by Andrew Rettman, Warsaw,

Half of Warsaw city centre was closed to normal traffic on Friday (8 July), while police sirens wailed back and forth and helicopters criss-crossed the sky ahead of a Nato summit designed to show solidarity against Russian aggression.

The Polish security operation involved more than 6,000 police officers as part of summit preparations costing €40 million.

US president Barack Obama arrived for the event shortly after midnight on Friday, with his “beast” limousine driving from W...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

