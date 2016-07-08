Nato makes show of solidarity in Poland

Half of Warsaw city centre was closed to normal traffic on Friday (8 July), while police sirens wailed back and forth and helicopters criss-crossed the sky ahead of a Nato summit designed to show solidarity against Russian aggression.

The Polish security operation involved more than 6,000 police officers as part of summit preparations costing €40 million.

US president Barack Obama arrived for the event shortly after midnight on Friday, with his “beast” limousine driving from W...