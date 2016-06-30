Ad
euobserver
Cameron (r) with Irish PM Enda Kenny (Photo: Consillium)

Analysis

Is the EU trying to scare the UK into staying in?

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

There is "no way back from the Brexit vote,” German chancellor Angela Merkel said after an EU summit on Tuesday (29 June), reflecting the view of other EU leaders.

They set out a tough road ahead for the UK and the prime minister who will succeed David Cameron in September.

Article 50, the legal framework for the exit process, will have to be triggered "as quickly as possible". Until then, there will be "no negotiations of any kind" about future relations between the EU and the UK...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Brexit vote devours UK's Labour Party
Brexit vote irreversible, say EU leaders
MEPs: Brexit shows danger of populism
Cameron (r) with Irish PM Enda Kenny (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections