Is the EU trying to scare the UK into staying in?

There is "no way back from the Brexit vote,” German chancellor Angela Merkel said after an EU summit on Tuesday (29 June), reflecting the view of other EU leaders.

They set out a tough road ahead for the UK and the prime minister who will succeed David Cameron in September.

Article 50, the legal framework for the exit process, will have to be triggered "as quickly as possible". Until then, there will be "no negotiations of any kind" about future relations between the EU and the UK...