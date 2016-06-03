Russian steel firm mauls EU officials

One of Russia’s top steel firms has launched a fierce, personal and multi-pronged attack on the European Commission in a bid to overturn anti-dumping penalties.

The NLMK group lashed out earlier this week against the commission’s recent decision to impose duties of some 25 percent on its exports on grounds that it was selling steel at artificially low prices.

Its attack was joined by Dentons, a global law firm representing NLMK, Portland Communications, a London-based PR firm wh...