Erdogan wants visa-free travel by October

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday (10 May) said he wanted the EU to grant Turkish citizens visa-free travel by October at the latest.
"The promise that was made was for the month of October this year," Erdogan said in a televised speech.
"I hope they will keep the promise that they made and close this issue by October at the latest," he added.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
