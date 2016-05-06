Turkish PM resigns, posing risk for EU deal

Turkey’s prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu has resigned amid a growing rift with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, creating concern over the fate of the EU-Turkey deal on refugees.

The announcement on Thursday (5 May) came a day after the European Commission gave its green light to long-sought visa free travel for Turkish citizens. The visa pact is part of the EU-Turkey migrant accord.

Davutoglu was the architect of the deal, and viewed by European leaders as the more liberal face of...