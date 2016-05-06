Ad
euobserver
Davutoglu (r) recently with German Chancellor Merkel and EU council chief Tusk in a Turkish refugee camp (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Turkish PM resigns, posing risk for EU deal

EU & the World
by Selcuk Gultasli, Brussels,

Turkey’s prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu has resigned amid a growing rift with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, creating concern over the fate of the EU-Turkey deal on refugees.

The announcement on Thursday (5 May) came a day after the European Commission gave its green light to long-sought visa free travel for Turkish citizens. The visa pact is part of the EU-Turkey migrant accord.

Davutoglu was the architect of the deal, and viewed by European leaders as the more liberal face of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Turkish PM in Brussels for migration talks next week
EU says Turkey almost ready for visa-free access
11 days: EU leaders' near fallout over Turkey
Turkish PM issues EU visa ultimatum
Davutoglu (r) recently with German Chancellor Merkel and EU council chief Tusk in a Turkish refugee camp (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections