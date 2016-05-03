Ad
euobserver
"It's important the parliament clarifies where we stand," Brok (l) said (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

MEPs clarify position on Magnitsky sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Senior MEPs from the European Parliament’s main groups have urged diplomats to impose sanctions on Russian officials over the killing of anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky.

The initiative comes after two of the officials, Pavel Karpov and Andrei Pavlov, appeared at an EU parliament event last week and accused Magnitsky of having committed the crime that he reported to authorities - the embezzlement of $230 million (€200 million) from Russian tax authorities.

The MEPs said...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

"It’s important the parliament clarifies where we stand," Brok (l) said (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

EU & the World

