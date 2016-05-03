MEPs clarify position on Magnitsky sanctions

Senior MEPs from the European Parliament’s main groups have urged diplomats to impose sanctions on Russian officials over the killing of anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky.

The initiative comes after two of the officials, Pavel Karpov and Andrei Pavlov, appeared at an EU parliament event last week and accused Magnitsky of having committed the crime that he reported to authorities - the embezzlement of $230 million (€200 million) from Russian tax authorities.

The MEPs said...