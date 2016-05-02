Ad
euobserver
Finnish soldiers. A report says that relations with Nato are best handled together with Sweden (Photo: Finnish army)

Russia wary as Nordic states mull closer Nato ties

EU & the World
Nordics
EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Finland and Sweden are strengthening their ties with Nato, in developments prompting Russian criticism and scrutiny.

Known in the Cold War for their neutrality, in 2014 the two Nordic states signed new accords with Nato on so-called host-nation support.

The agreements enable joint training and military assistance from Nato troops in emergency situations. The accord has already entered into force in Finland. It will be up for a vote in the Swedish parliament on 25 May.

The F...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsEU Political

Related articles

Nordic security changed 'dramatically' by Ukraine conflict
Finnish soldiers. A report says that relations with Nato are best handled together with Sweden (Photo: Finnish army)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections