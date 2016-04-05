Ad
Berlin receieved 80,000 aslyum seekers last year, stretching local authorities' capabilities to a breaking point (Photo: Oxfam International)

EU cities want say on refugee policy

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Cities are at the forefront of the migration crisis, yet have little access to direct EU funding and need to have a bigger say in national policies, a roundtable discussion in the European Commission with mayors revealed on Tuesday (5 April.)

“Migration is largely an urban reality, cities are confronted with challenges of education, housing, employment. Cities are at the forefront of these challenges,” EU commissioner for regional policy Corina Cretu said after meeting with the mayors a...

