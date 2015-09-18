Ad
A petrol station opened up to refugees and let people spend the night on camp beds provided by the local Red Cross. (Photo: EUobserver)

Croatia lets refugees pass as it struggles with mass influx

by Eszter Zalan, Beli Manastir, Croatia,

Thousands of refugees spent the night in a makeshift refugee camp in Beli Manastir on Thursday (17 September), a small town in eastern Croatia, hoping to make their way west into Slovenia as Croatia struggles to cope with the inundation of asylum seekers.

After Hungary sealed its border with Serbia, at least 13,000 people have made their way into Croatia over the last two days, turning Croatia into the new frontline in Europe’s refugee crisis in an effort to reach western Europe.

