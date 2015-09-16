British unions warn Cameron over EU referendum

Leading British trade unions say their members would vote No in an EU referendum if Prime Minister David Cameron undermines employment safeguards in renegotiating the UK’s EU membership, as a new poll shows growing support for a "Brexit".

Delegates of leading unions at the annual TUC congress on Tuesday (15 September) backed a statement warning Cameron not to weaken workers' rights as he renegotiates the UK's EU membership.

The TUC has traditionally been pro-EU as their members ...