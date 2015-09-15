Putin and Assad invite West to anti-IS alliance

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has urged the EU and US to join him and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in the fight against Islamic State (IS).
He said at a security summit in Tajikistan on Tuesday (15 September): “Simple common sense, responsibility for global and regional safety require uniting efforts of the international community [to fight] such a threat”.
“Russia, as you know, has proposed to form a wide coalition to fight extremists without any delay. It [the coalition] shou...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
