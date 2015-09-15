Putin and Assad invite West to anti-IS alliance

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has urged the EU and US to join him and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in the fight against Islamic State (IS).

He said at a security summit in Tajikistan on Tuesday (15 September): “Simple common sense, responsibility for global and regional safety require uniting efforts of the international community [to fight] such a threat”.

“Russia, as you know, has proposed to form a wide coalition to fight extremists without any delay. It [the coalition] shou...