Tsipras rules out 'unnatural' grand coalition

Former Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras repeated Monday (14 September) that his radical left party Syriza will not enter into a coalition government with its main opponent, the conservative New Democracy (ND).

Such an alliance would be "unnatural", Tsipras said at a televised one-on-one debate between him and ND leader Evangelos Meimarakis.

Opinion polls ahead of the parliamentary election on Sunday (20 September) show Tsipras and Meimarakis head-to-head, with no majority expe...