Mersin in Turkey: Syrian refugee Moutassem Yazbek was smuggled from there to Italy. (Photo: tayfun)

People smugglers impervious to EU clampdown threat

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Luxembourg EU presidency has drafted a summary paper on migration in the lead-up to a meeting of interior and justice ministers on Monday (14 September).

The internal presidency paper, seen by this website on Friday (11 September), says operations are underway to clamp down on criminal groups that smuggle in people from outside Europe.

It mentions "Hunting Ground", a surveillance operation in the Western Balkans tasked to track organised criminal groups, their structures, and ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

