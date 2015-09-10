Ad
euobserver
Desperate migrants trying to escape a collection point with appaling conditions for asylum-seekers in Roszke, Hungary (Photo: Daniel Belenyi)

Hungary boosts border control, holds army exercise

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hundreds of migrants broke through police lines in Hungary near the Serbian border in Roszke on Wednesday (9 September), as the army started mobilising for guarding the frontier.

For a third day in a row, desperate migrants tried to flee from a so-called collection point, a makeshift open-air camp for people waiting to be registered at a nearby center that cannot cope with the influx of asylum-seekers.

Wednesday saw a record number of 3,321 migrants caught by police at the Hungari...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.



