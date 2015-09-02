Eurostar suspended after people seen on tracks

Empty Eurostar trains left London on Wednesday morning to collect passengers in Calais, who had been stranded for hours in the tunnel connecting the UK with the continent after migrants climbed on the tracks.

“Trains are waiting to enter the tunnel as trespassers are on the tracks at Calais, the authorities are on site to help. Updates to follow,” the official Eurostar account tweeted late Tuesday night.

Three trains carrying passengers from Paris to London, one train from Londo...