Ad
euobserver
A probe by the European Parliament into tax abuse by big firms is being obstructed by member states (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Member states stonewall EP tax probe

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU member states are lobbying the European Commission to prevent it from disclosing information on tax rulings to a European Parliament probe.

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici, in a letter sent Monday (31 August) to the head of the parliament’s special tax committee, said he is unable to give them some 25 requested documents without the consent of member states.

“Close to half of the member states my services consulted said they would not consent to transmitting these do...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

European Parliament mulls lobby ban for big companies
A probe by the European Parliament into tax abuse by big firms is being obstructed by member states (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections