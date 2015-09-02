Member states stonewall EP tax probe

EU member states are lobbying the European Commission to prevent it from disclosing information on tax rulings to a European Parliament probe.
EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici, in a letter sent Monday (31 August) to the head of the parliament’s special tax committee, said he is unable to give them some 25 requested documents without the consent of member states.
“Close to half of the member states my services consulted said they would not consent to transmitting these do...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
