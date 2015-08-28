Nato ready to help EU navies on sea migrants, if asked

Nato remains ready to help clamp down on migrant smugglers in the Mediterranean, as plans to expand the EU’s naval military operation get under way.

A Nato official told this website on Thursday (27 August) the alliance remains “ready to help if there is a request” made by the European Union.

His comment comes after Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told an EU migration summit the same thing earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherin...