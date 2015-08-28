Ad
euobserver
Italy's flaghsip Cavour leads the mission (Photo: raramuridesign)

Nato ready to help EU navies on sea migrants, if asked

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Nato remains ready to help clamp down on migrant smugglers in the Mediterranean, as plans to expand the EU’s naval military operation get under way.

A Nato official told this website on Thursday (27 August) the alliance remains “ready to help if there is a request” made by the European Union.

His comment comes after Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told an EU migration summit the same thing earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherin...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Italy's flaghsip Cavour leads the mission (Photo: raramuridesign)

euobserver

