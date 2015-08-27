Juncker promises Ukraine visa-free travel

Jean-Claude Juncker has said he’ll back EU visa-free travel for Ukrainians by the end of the year, despite the political climate on migration.
The European Commmission president made the announcement alongside Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko in Brussels on Thursday (26 August).
“The commission intends to propose, by the end of the year, visa-liberalisation, but the [final] decision has to be made by member states”, he told press.
He spoke of Ukraine’s “enormous progress...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
