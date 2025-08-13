Ad
euobserver
Friedrich Merz has spent months cultivating ties with Donald Trump (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Merz, Rutte, Stubb lead effort to sway Trump before Putin meeting

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

European and Nato leaders are holding three video meetings on Wednesday (13 August) to try to shape the outcome of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage on Friday — the Russian president’s first visit to the US in a decade.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, Finnish president Alexander Stubb, and German chancellor Friedrich Merz who have spen...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Borrell speaks out on the EU's 'double standards' on Gaza, and US tariff failure
Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine: the ultimate reality check for international law
EU scrambles ministers for talks on Trump and Netanyahu
EU prepares new Russia sanctions despite Hungary opposition
Trump’s ultimatum on Ukraine nears endgame
Friedrich Merz has spent months cultivating ties with Donald Trump (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections