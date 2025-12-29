Kosovo PM warns EU on Serbia after election triumph

Kosovo's Albanian nationalist leader has won a third term in office, while warning the EU about Serbia's pro-Russian drift.

Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje party won almost 50 percent of the vote in Sunday's (28 December) election, paving the way for outright rule, or a small coalition, for instance with the third-placed Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) party.