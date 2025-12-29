Kosovo PM warns EU on Serbia after election triumph

Kosovo's Albanian nationalist leader has won a third term in office, while warning the EU about Serbia's pro-Russian drift.
Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje party won almost 50 percent of the vote in Sunday's (28 December) election, paving the way for outright rule, or a small coalition, for instance with the third-placed Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) party. Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.