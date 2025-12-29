Ad
euobserver
Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti's party won by a landslide (Photo: EU Commission)

Kosovo PM warns EU on Serbia after election triumph

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kosovo's Albanian nationalist leader has won a third term in office, while warning the EU about Serbia's pro-Russian drift.

Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje party won almost 50 percent of the vote in Sunday's (28 December) election, paving the way for outright rule, or a small coalition, for instance with the third-placed Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) party.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Lessons from Kosovo’s widows: how to rebuild a European village after war took its men
Asylum rights at stake as EU begins 'safe country' negotiations
Why is Albania criminalising 'mockery' yet going easy on corruption?
Mendi Mengjiqi — Making music to build countries with
Crystal ball: What to watch in Europe in 2026
Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti's party won by a landslide (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections