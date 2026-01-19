EU receives over 160 proposals for critical minerals diversification

The European Commission closed its second call for strategic critical raw materials projects on Monday (19 January) — receiving just over 160 proposals aimed at securing the EU’s access to materials crucial to its tech future.
“These projects will help secure the materials needed for clean energy, digital technologies, and defence while strengthening Eur...
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
