Confusion over whether EU benefits from China rare-earth export ban reprieve

Confusion reigns over whether China’s one-year suspension of restrictions on rare earths needed for industrial magnets will apply to European firms.
On Tuesday (4 November), the EU’s economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters that Beijing had sent "positive signals" that EU firms would...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.