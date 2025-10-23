EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday (23 October) for a summit officially devoted to competitiveness, defence, and support for Ukraine. And while China isn’t officially part of those negotiations, its shadow loomed large over almost every conversation.

Earlier in the day, the bloc To read this story, log in or subscribe Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week. Become a member Already a member? Login