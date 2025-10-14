EU plans to join stiff G7 response to 'unjustified' Chinese controls on rare earths

The EU is working with G7 partners on a coordinated response to China’s “unjustified” new restrictions on rare earth exports, the bloc’s trade chief said on Tuesday (14 October).
Last week, Beijing announced sweeping new export controls on rare-earth magnets and raw materials, ci...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.