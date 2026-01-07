Venezuela, Greenland, and the rise of Trump’s 'neo-royalist' world order

Ever since Donald Trump’s administration abducted Venezuela’s president and, hours later, renewed threats to take control of Danish-held Greenland (a Nato ally), analysts have searched for rational explanations.
The Trump administration appears to want control over critical minerals and oil, and to block other great powers from asserting influence across the W...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
