EU and Somaliland officials at the EU's Navfor mission. The EU already finances a Red Sea maritime mission in Somalia as well as an anti-Al Shabaab security programme (Photo: European Commission)

Analysis

US could recognise Somaliland in next diplomatic challenge to EU

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Speculation is growing that the Trump administration will join its close ally Israel in recognising the breakaway republic of Somaliland — in a move that would deeper its existing rift with Brussels about the Horn of Africa.  

On 27 December, Israel became the first country to recogni...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

