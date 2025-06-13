Ad
Financial analysts in Kenya warn that the listing will increase pressure and costs for the banking sector and sovereign bonds, and could lead to capital flight (Photo: Unsplash)

Kenya leads African group counting costs of EU money laundering 'blacklist'

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Five new African countries are counting the costs of being added to the EU’s ‘blacklist’ of countries with major deficiencies in combatting money laundering and terrorism financing, —a list that has long been a sore point in EU-Africa relations. 

Kenya was added

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

