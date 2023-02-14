Russia added to EU tax-haven blacklist, Qatar gets more time

The so-called EU tax-haven blacklist was updated on Tuesday (14 February) by EU ministers of finance and economy to add British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Marshall Islands, and Russia.
"The inclusion of Ru...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
