In Moldova, a sense of foreboding

As soon as the war in Ukraine started, concerns were raised over Ukraine's immediate neighbour, the tiny 2.6 million-strong Republic of Moldova, and whether it represents Putin's next move.
The Ukraine invasion brings up two of the main challenges for Moldova: its dependency on Russian gas, and future of the Transnistrian breakaway region, supported by the Russian Federation.
First, gas.
In Eastern Europe, energy supply is a delicate and geopolitical question: the biggest...
Dorina Baltag is a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for Diplomacy and International Governance at Loughborough University (London campus). Her research covers democratisation in the Eastern Partnership and EU diplomacy related topics. Baltag is Moldovan.
